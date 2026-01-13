The Contrarian Capitalist, who recently published a guest essay with Prinsights, is a Substack for those who care more about protecting capital and exploiting asymmetric opportunities. They focus on commodities, global markets, and macro risks that are often misunderstood, ignored, or deliberately misrepresented by mainstream financial commentary. Below is an excerpt of The Contrarian Capitalist.

This article from The Contrarian Capitalist looks beyond prices and sentiment to examine the underlying supply and demand constraints shaping key commodity markets.

Beneath the surface, a growing number of strategically important commodities are facing structural imbalances.

These are not short-term disruptions driven by weather or isolated geopolitical events; they are long-developing supply constraints created by years of underinvestment, declining ore grades, regulatory paralysis, and overly optimistic assumptions about how quickly new supply can be brought online

Mining timelines have stretched from years into decades. Capital expenditure has fallen in real terms. Permitting has become politically complex and increasingly uncertain. Recycling cannot scale fast enough to close the gap. At the same time, electrification, energy security, and industrial demand are no longer optional trends. They are policy mandates.

This is how structural deficits form. Slowly at first. Then all at once.

Using recent data from industry bodies and energy agencies, this piece identifies where deficits already exist, where they are likely to emerge, and why markets remain far more complacent than the underlying numbers suggest.