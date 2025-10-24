🎥 The Case for Physical Assets in a New Financial Era
Catch my latest interview with Metals & Miners where we discuss gold, current market dynamics and much more.
The global trend of financialization is reshaping our economies. The shift is raising important questions about the true nature of value and how we define real wealth. Today, the gap between the paper financial world and tangible, physical assets is both widening and becoming increasingly important to understand.
My latest video interview, linked below with Metals and Miners, explores this key divergence. We discuss how years of financial engineering have created a complex environment for fiat currencies and what this means for everyday investors focused on preserving their wealth.
