For most of the past decade, the focus in the aluminum sector has been on the level of oversupply from China. Today, it’s about scarcity in the West. That’s exactly why aluminum made the U.S. Energy Department’s critical mineral list in 2022 and why it remains on the draft list today.

Across the commodity space, price squeezes are not just a matter of access demand against stable supply but increasingly about supply and production constraints.

That’s an intensifying concern for aluminum – and many in the markets are beginning to take notice.

As of September 2025, total LME aluminum supply stock has hovered at about 700,000 tons – a place it has been since May. However, these figures are down significantly from a million tons in 2024. Four years ago, they sat at over three million tons. That’s a drastic dip, indicating a significant gap in the market.

That lower supply feeds into another problem. Widening premiums between raw and processed aluminum. As of mid-year, fabrication premiums in the U.S. Midwest were up about 190% over November of last year.

Today, companies that are able to deliver low-carbon or recycled metal are commanding higher contract prices. This extra cost is showing up in earnings and forward order books and pushing prices higher.

Wall Street has been noticing all this activity and upping their aluminum price forecasts. Even JPMorgan raised its aluminum price forecast to $2800 from $2500 for 2025.

Now, we are already barreling past that level.

That’s also why we are now forecasting aluminum prices hitting $3000 by the turn of this year.

Meanwhile, demand across multiple sectors for the metal in raw and fabricated version has increased. Power utilities, defense contractors, and automakers are competing for the same lightweight and conductive metal.

The new wrinkle to the equation is that they are now looking to source as close to home as possible, with the matter emerging as a national security priority. It is also a part of the reason why the key recommendation and analysis detailed below is both timely and set to breakout.