Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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Joseph Simon's avatar
Joseph Simon
1h

Hi Nomi, I. am a Founder Member!

Please adopt here toooooo! Great weekend from Austria 💥💐😎

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Anthony Peters's avatar
Anthony Peters
28m

Nomi, Has this insane war changed your silver forecast for the rest of 2026?

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