The US and Israeli war with Iran and subsequent regional conflict sent oil markets into their sharpest move in years. Brent prices have jumped to their highest in years with WTI also jolting upward to recent highs after Trump declared that the U.S. would accept nothing less than unconditional surrender, effectively ruling out a quick diplomatic exit. The Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of the world’s daily oil supply, halted moving commercial traffic after major insurers withdrew war-risk coverage.

The oil supply chain disruption is real, but it’s unlikely to last. Global oil production grew by 3 million barrels per day in 2025 alone, and the surplus that existed before February 28 will likely return once insurance coverage normalizes.

The truth is that a much more consequential energy question is being raised by the armed conflict that has nothing to do with oil. That’s what our research-backed analysis for this monthly issue is diving into and why we’re adding a new key uranium-focused recommendation to our Founders+ model portfolio.