Silver has always had the capacity to shock markets.

From its first mine in Asia Minor (what’s now Turkey) about 5000 years ago to the Roman Empire era to the Middle Ages to its first establishment as an official U.S. currency in 1789 and the Nevada silver rush in 1859, silver has produced fortunes – and served as a host of industrial and personal uses.

Along the way, its value has grown. In 1979, the price quadrupled in under two years. From 2010–11, silver prices surged after sitting at $10 to almost $50 an ounce, a nearly 400% climb – all while gold merely doubled over the same period.

Even in 2020, amid pandemic shutdowns, silver’s rally far outpaced gold’s as investors sought safe assets while manufacturers scrambled for supply at the same time.



Across all of those episodes, volatility marked the moment, but the trend with silver also reflected a distinct pattern. When silver moves, it tends to move further and faster than gold.

That pattern is back.

So far this year, silver has surged nearly 60%, rising from just under $29 in January to just over $48 an ounce. During that period, gold has also climbed, up over 55%, setting another record at more than $4,000 an ounce.

For the first time in more than a decade, silver is outperforming gold.



But what makes this moment different is the specific confluence of factors driving the price. Industrial demand is at record highs. Current supply is unable to meet rising demand. And governments are spending at a record scale to rebuild power grids and energy infrastructure, which requires silver.

Industrial Demand and Supply

The silver market is set for a deficit of roughly 110 million ounces in 2025, the second consecutive annual shortfall above 100 million ounces. Demand exceeded supply for the fourth consecutive year.

And for the first time in history, industrial use comprises more than half of that silver demand. In 2024, industrial demand hit a record 680.5 million ounces, with a large share tied to photovoltaics (solar energy), electronics, and semiconductors, along with medical devices and advanced sensors.

Now, these shifts, as we detail below, are putting one silver company at the center of a setup that is worth paying close attention. As the tailwinds are only getting stronger, we expect this position to shine.