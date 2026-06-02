Jon Forrest Little is a precious metals analyst, historian and an acclaimed writer. He’s also a recent Prinsights guest and a brilliant analyst who just released his latest note on silver that’s both timely and worth your consideration. Below is an excerpt of Little’s research from the Silver Academy:

The silver market is staring down a hard arithmetic problem—and there is no easy fix. Global mine supply sits near 820 million ounces annually, while forward demand is rapidly approaching 1.2 billion ounces. That gap is not cyclical. It is structural, and it is being driven by the most aggressive industrial expansion cycle in modern history.

Silver is now embedded at the core of every high-growth sector that matters: artificial intelligence infrastructure, robotics, advanced electronics, solar buildouts, aerospace systems, and next-generation military hardware. Each of these industries is scaling simultaneously, compounding demand pressure on a finite supply base.

Then comes the real disruptor: solid-state silver batteries. Early breakthroughs suggest double the energy density of lithium-ion, twice the lifespan, and charging times as low as nine minutes. With global EV production already exceeding 30 million units annually—and each vehicle potentially requiring up to one kilogram of silver—this single innovation could redefine the demand curve entirely. In that scenario, silver is no longer just an industrial input. It becomes a bottleneck resource.



The table below highlights the scale of potential silver demand from electric vehicle production alone. At 30 million EVs annually, silver consumption would reach approximately 964 million ounces—already exceeding current global mine supply of roughly 820 million ounces per year. At 40 million units, demand would surge past 1.28 billion ounces, underscoring how a single technological shift could overwhelm existing supply and intensify the structural silver deficit.