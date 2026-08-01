Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

🎥 Silver CEO “There’s No Substitute for Silver”

Check out this exclusive Prinsights Pulse conversation with a leading silver CEO.
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
∙ Paid

This week, in our brand-new monthly issue for Pulse Premium we detailed the primary silver miner to buy after the latest paper selloff. Today, following that addition to our model portfolio, we’re following up with an exclusive conversation with its brilliant CEO. The conversation was from earlier in the month but the analysis is as timely as it is important.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Prinsights with Nomi Prins to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Nomi Prins LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture