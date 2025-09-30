Welcome to October! 🎃

Here in California, it is truly one of the nicest points of the year. Yes, the pumpkins come out and decorations go up. It is also a great time to catch up after summer travels and vacations. Needless to say, we’re looking forward to the rest of the year.

But, in what has been a rather unconventional year, the last several weeks came with news that should have sent turbulence through the markets. Instead, it was as though the pilot did not even turn on the fasten seatbelt sign, in the U.S. in particular.

The U.S. government faces a shut down, more tariffs have been deployed and the political climate continues to ratchet up.

On the data side of things, what we’re seeing is that inflation, as measured by the personal consumption expenditure (PCE), deflator is rising. Because that measure is acknowledged and thus followed by the Federal Reserve, one could quickly conclude that markets would react. So, what does it mean? It does not necessarily edge out the possibility of more rate cuts, but it could signal that the Fed will need a pretty good motive, which, we believe, could come from employment data. So, we’ll be paying close attention to that, and any potential market response.

Meanwhile, the White House announced plans to place 100% import taxes on foreign pharmaceuticals and foreign movies, with other taxes being levied on foreign-made furniture, certain trucks and even kitchen cabinets.

Yet, investors have largely shrugged off the wide range of threats. Are we looking at just another trad negotiation tactic? Or is it something else? We’re still combing through the details and awaiting more information. But that’s what will make this October a month to both pay attention to and not be a passive participant in.

Your team at Prinsights will continue to deliver independent research and actionable analysis. We deeply value your trust and that you’re actively part of this journey with us.

Below is a quick recap of September:

