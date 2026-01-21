First, thank you for being a Prinsights reader. We deeply appreciate your time, trust and consideration. We’re grateful to have you along this journey with us.

I wanted to take a moment to walk through Prinsights and quickly answer some questions.

It is always good to do some housekeeping and this seems like the perfect chance to do just that. Let’s jump right in!

What is Prinsights and who is it for?

Prinsights is the answer to those looking for research and analysis that extends beyond the mainstream financial narratives.

It’s where I take my experience from working in senior roles on Wall Street and my work as a financial historian and author and put my experience to work for you. Building on my years of being in the field with industry leaders and working with policymakers, Prinsights is a chance to show you what’s really happening in the global economy and how you can harness timely analysis.

The global team at Prinsights works to connect the dots between policy, geopolitics, commodities and business trends to help you navigate the world today.

You have written best-selling books on Wall Street and central banks – and highlight the Permanent Distortion between the markets and hard assets. Why did you choose Substack as the platform for your current work?

Two words: true independence.

On Wall Street, there are lines you can’t cross. Here, I provide research with no external pressures. That makes is authentic and delivers real value.

Substack allows us to deliver independent research and boots on the ground analysis with updates and analysis immediately.

You conduct video conversations with a lot of senior executives, CEOs and thought leaders from around the world. Why?

Data and analysis can only tell you part of the story. And while numbers are important, we believe in ‘boots on the ground’ research.

I travel to the mines, the refineries, the global conferences and the boardrooms to look CEOs in the eye and understand what’s really going on. I ask a lot of questions, too!

You get to see and hear their unscripted answers, so you can judge the information, facts and the opportunity for yourself.

Upgrade to Paid

Prinsights offers three different ways to subscribe. Can you walk us through the difference between the Free, Pulse Premium, and Founders+ tiers?

It is an important question – and one we get often.

The Free Tier is your radar on the world. You get our public articles and big-picture macro analysis.

Prinsights Pulse Premium is for those who want to go deeper. You get a monthly issue that’s filled with research and a key recommendation, and the semi-annual updates on our model portfolio, as well as key alert on the names in it. You also unlock exclusive video interviews, Q&As and more detailed analysis.

Founders+ is the elite tier and is only available at a yearly level. This tier allows you to unlock all that Pulse Premium offers – along with another monthly issue for Founders+ only. That comes with another model portfolio that includes recommendations based on our Small Cap Distortion Monitor. Founders+ readers also receive our exclusive quarterly notes and much more.

What is the difference between Pulse Premium and Founders+?

The difference is that Pulse Premium generally offers research on much larger cap companies in our monthly issues.

With Founders+, we track high-potential, smaller cap companies that are poised for growth but can come with more volatility and greater risk. It’s about finding value and smaller names.

I am a Prinsights Pulse Premium reader and want to upgrade. Can I do that?

Yes, of course. You can always upgrade! In fact, that’s how most people join us as Founders+ readers.

Upgrade to Founders+

What is a model portfolio and why are you doing that?

People ask me all the time, ‘Nomi, what names are you following?’ Offering paid readers the chance to see that in a model portfolio is the answer.

The model portfolio for both Prinsights Pulse and Founders+ offer a tracked list of our highest-conviction ideas. These suggested positions are delivered each month and optimized by events and a range of analysis, as well as how they diversify the existing model portfolio.

We don’t just talk about themes; we put names and tickers to them so you can see and decide for yourself.

Do you only focus on investors?

No. We provide general research and a place where we explore macro trends.

Yes. We do offer research and actionable recommendations and guidance. If you are involved in the markets, you could decide for yourself whether you wish to move on these based on your own risk tolerance and analysis. We are not financial advisers and invite you to check out the Prinsights disclosure here.

We do hear from readers all the time that choose not to invest based on our ideas when we offer them. Yet they have learned more about overlooked parts of the markets and key sectors. That’s the power of Prinsights.

What is the one thing investors are missing right now?

We are entering a new era where financial engineering is being replaced by real engineering. Fiat money is being sidelined by hard assets and strategies.

The old 60/40 portfolio is dead. If you want to find an advantage over the next decade, you need to understand the flow of money and the transforming landscape of economics, geopolitics, commodities and finance.

Prinsights works relentlessly doing just that.

We hope this gives you a clearer picture of what we are building here and our why. The financial world can be noisy, but you don’t have to navigate it alone.

Whether you are here as a free reader, Pulse Premium or Founders+ member, our goal is the same: to give you independent analysis on the markets so you can be better informed and even grow your wealth.

Thank you for being a part of the Prinsights journey with us!