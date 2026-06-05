Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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[Premium]: Our Exclusive On-Site Visit to Aya Gold & Silver’s Mine

Check out this video update exclusively for Prinsights Pulse Premium readers.
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

When we first introduced you to our strategic thesis on silver in July 2024, we highlighted why this unique metal was poised for a long-term breakout and have followed that arc for you. Last month, we went across the world and under-ground to produce a comprehensive, Member-Only Exclusive Report on Aya Gold & Silver detailing the immense upside of its operations.

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