🎥 Precious Metals Exec: “Silver for Profit, Gold for Wealth Preservation”

For those who have been around Prinsights over the last several years, you’ll quickly recognize this Prinsights guest. I’m happy to welcome back our friend, Rich Checkan, President of Asset Strategies International, a U.S-based global family-owned precious metal company. Rich and I had the great chance to sit down at the 2026 Rule Symposium, where he offers his views on gold and silver in our exclusive discussion below!

He brings decades of firsthand experience across the precious metals markets. His thought leadership is widely followed by investors around the world and worth your attention.

In our conversation above, you’ll discover:

Why he believes silver will outpace gold from here

What his analysis and global experience reveals as the cause for the activity in gold this year (and what it means for the future)

The specific areas in silver that he’s actively monitoring right now (and the indicator he’s tracking)

What’s Next: Prinsights Pulse Premium readers, keep an eye out on your inbox later this week! We’ll be delivering a brand-new monthly issue for July that’s detailing the analysis behind an exciting addition of another company to our model portfolio. As a reminder, you can check out all previous research and monthly issues in our Pulse Premium tab here.

Not a Pulse Premium reader? Upgrade here now.