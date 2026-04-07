Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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Precious Metals CEO: Silver Has Major Upside Ahead

Check out this exclusive conversation with a leading precious metals CEO and what he’s watching in the silver mining space.
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
Apr 07, 2026
∙ Paid

In our Founders+ monthly issue last July, we delivered a key recommendation on an emerging powerhouse in mining that was set to breakout as silver continued to gain momentum. Since that point, we’ve seen the stock jolt well into triple digit returns. Today, we’re sharing an exclusive Prinsights Founders+ conversation with the company CEO to both check in and hear about important updates.

This post is for subscribers in the Founders+ Member plan

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