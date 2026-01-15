Happy New Year!

For our first Founders+ issue of 2026, and with the Olympic Games right around the corner, we’re going for gold (literally).

Gold rang in 2026 just below $4,400 an ounce. It’s now sitting above $4600.

Last year, gold surpassed the Euro in terms of reserve currency status – sitting just beneath the U.S. dollar.

Now, gold has hit another major monetary milestone this year. For the first time since the mid-1990s, the value of gold held by foreign central banks now exceeds the value of their U.S. Treasury holdings. In English, they prefer gold to a reliable asset like U.S. debt. In numbers, official gold reserves sit at about $4 trillion compared to roughly $3.9 trillion in U.S. Treasuries.

Yet, inflation has not been the primary driver of gold’s ascent this cycle, despite mainstream claims otherwise. Gold’s rise has hinged on strategic demand and emerging fears of supply constraints. Even with the market naysayers that popped up during interim dips last year, central banks continued buying gold through multiple record highs. Retail investors also bought gold at record volumes.

Meanwhile, supply has barely budged.

These underlying forces matter. They also point to an overlooked opportunity in the gold value chain for strategic investors.