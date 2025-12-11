Ever noticed that platinum “status” outranks gold as a premium distinction for credit cards and airlines? There’s a reason.

Platinum has served as an anchor in early refining and petrochemical systems, modern emissions control, medical technologies and the global auto industry for decades. Historically, it was rarer and more expensive than gold.

And even though its relative prices have fluctuated, we are seeing scarcity and pricing return. Platinum is encountering supply deficits, jurisdictional stress, and thin inventory buffers, on top of a year of mine disruptions and mounting regulatory pressure.

That’s why the U.S. critical-minerals list includes platinum, as well as four of the other five Platinum Group Minerals (PGMs) - Palladium, Rhodium, Ruthenium and Iridium. These additions to the list can both alter the investment landscape and serve as a major catalyst for those following high-demand metals like platinum.

Platinum By the Numbers

In its latest report, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) forecast an approximate 700,000-ounce deficit for 2025, on top of deficits of 939,000 ounces in 2024 and 710,000 ounces in 2023. That would bring the total platinum deficit to about 2.3 million ounces. And even though WPIC is predicting a small surplus for 2026, it would be too little, too late.

That’s because the industry has no new supply or better recovery timelines in the near-term, as fresh regulations are due to increase PGM demand. Those regulatory changes now lock in higher catalyst loads across heavy-duty vehicles and refining systems.

In addition, major producing regions are issuing lower forward guidance and delaying expansion plans into 2026 and beyond.

That’s why 2026 marks a crucial inflection point in this shift and opens a rare window for investors before the next capital cycle moves into the sector, as we detail below.