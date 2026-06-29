Gold and especially silver have sold off since January. But as we’ve detailed several times, much of that behavior has been a paper-led, algorithm-exacerbated selloff.

ETFs, futures, and panic-driven positioning have all moved on exaggerated fears, while the structural supply and demand backdrop for these metals hasn’t disappeared.

Now, as we enter the end of June and the first half of the year, gold is trading near $4,080 an ounce, down about 27% from its record of $5,595 on January 28. Meanwhile, silver is trading near $60, down from its January record of $121.

On the surface, the price move makes it look like the bull run that lasted for more than a year is over. But when digging deeper, the selling has been concentrated in the paper part of the market. It has not shown up in central banks stepping away, or in industrial demand for silver disappearing.