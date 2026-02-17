Policies and competition for rare earths are heating up around the globe. That’s why we’re tapping into our network and have invited Brazilian geo-political and economic expert, Roberto Georg Uebel to share his insights. For Prinsights Pulse Premium readers, you’ll recall that we had an exclusive conversation with him in our October monthly issue. Once again, he’s sharing his first-hand insights below and we hope you find his analysis as insightful as we do! Enjoy, Nomi!

The Top 4 Key Developments in Rare Earths – And Why They Matter Now

On January 26, 2026, the U.S. government committed approximately $1.6 billion to the research, exploration, extraction, and downstream manufacturing of rare earths and critical minerals. Days later, on February 2, the administration went further with a $12 billion package that includes a strategic stockpile backed by $10 billion in seed funding from the U.S. Export-Import Bank.

That is wartime-level spending on materials most investors have never thought twice about, and it tells you everything about where the second Trump administration sees the next front of great-power competition.

The investment case follows directly from the geopolitics. As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney observed at Davos three weeks ago, the rules-based world order is fragmenting.

The main drivers of power in today’s world are energy security, food security, cybersecurity, and military strength. Rare earths touch all four.

If you control the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of all of these materials, then you have leverage over defense procurement, clean energy supply chains, and semiconductor – so needed for AI – production all at once. Washington, Beijing and Moscow all get this, and all three are spending accordingly.

The Great Powers Are All Moving at Once

China announced on October 17, 2025, up to $15 billion in critical minerals investments, leveraging the fact that it holds the world’s largest reserves and dominates global processing capacity.

Russia, sitting on rare earth deposits that rival its oil and gas endowment, has been building supply-chain partnerships across Central Asia and the Caucasus, working with Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Moscow has also been eyeing the potential of Iran, the Arctic, and Greenland, regions that have landed squarely on Washington’s foreign policy radar for the same reasons.

We need to use this critical resource lens to read the headlines about Venezuela, Iran and Greenland. These stories keep resurfacing because they are all part of the same fight over who gets to mine, process, and sell the minerals that modern economies and modern weapons systems run on.

The geopolitical flashpoints dominating the news from Davos to Brussels and from Brasília to Berlin are increasingly about what sits underground.

Two Very Different Possibilities

Beyond the major powers, two players deserve close attention.

Brazil holds the world’s second-largest rare earth reserves and has been using that position as a bargaining chip. President Lula da Silva has a state visit to Washington scheduled for March, and the rare earths agenda is central to the negotiation. Brazil wants up to $1.2 billion in U.S. investment while pushing back against Chinese pressure for exclusive extraction deals.

Brasília’s refusal to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative was part of that same calculation. Closer ties with Russia, India, EU and Canada through BRICS and Mercosur give Brazil room to play all sides without getting locked into dependence on any one partner.

Europe faces a harder problem. On one side, EU members confront Sino-Russian pressure and the ongoing war in Ukraine, a country that holds vast reserves and significant potential for critical mineral exploitation now increasingly under U.S. tutelage.

On the other, Washington’s posture on Greenland and the Arctic has rattled Brussels badly enough that transatlantic trust may be at its lowest point since the Second World War. The euro has been swinging in ways that make investors nervous about European currency exposure. Europe is stuck between two allies it does not fully trust, and critical mineral access is the prize neither side can afford to hand to the other.

What This Means for Investors

The reality taking shape is that, beyond gold, which remains the primary store of value after the U.S. dollar, and beyond silver, the next tier of strategic assets will be defined by roughly two dozen critical minerals. Control over these materials is becoming a new form of financial, economic, geopolitical, and military power.

Chemistry has never mattered more to international relations, and it has never mattered more to portfolio construction.

What stands out about the national security framing is how different it is from the way markets have historically treated commodities. Oil, gas, soybeans and gold were freely traded on exchanges from Shanghai to São Paulo, treated as interchangeable strategic assets or stores of value.

The approach governments are now taking toward rare earths is closer to sovereignty than to commodities trading. At a time when the U.S. is preparing Artemis II missions to the Moon and every major power is racing to secure supply chains on Earth, the ground beneath us has never held so much economic and geopolitical value simultaneously.

The anxiety is real, but so is the opportunity. The world order that Carney says is collapsing is being replaced by one where the protagonists are the countries and companies that possess, invest in and control critical minerals.

We can see where this race started. We cannot see where it ends. But the investors who position themselves on the right side of it now will not be waiting around for the answer.