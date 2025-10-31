Happy Halloween! 🎃

And just like that, November was here.

Is something spooky making its way into the economy? It seems the jury is still out on that.

This week, the Federal Reserve moved to lower its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point. Yet the central bank delivered little-to-no clarity on its outlook for its next rate policy decision, scheduled for December. They did, however, get rid of QT. The move is something we’ve said would happen and serves as a way to keep the long end of the curve happy.

What makes this decision, and what will make the last one in a couple of months, interesting is that Fed officials are now forced to fly blind. That’s because they’re acting without key U.S. economic data, including inflation and jobs reports, following the extended government shutdown.

Adding greater complexity to the situation is that, over the last several months, markets have been bolstered by the prospect of cheaper money.

All of this makes Q4 and the trading days that remain in 2025 both compelling and a time to stay mindful of volatility, economic uncertainty and the potential for financial turbulence.

It is also why we’re staying nimble yet moving with conviction with the diverse range of positions that have been recommended in our model portfolios with both Prinsights Pulse Premium and Founders+ positions. At last checked, double and even triple digit plays remain in our open positions – and we expect to add to those this month. Thank you again to our growing community of readers!

Finally, and before we jump into the monthly recap, I’d like to cordially invite you to attend what’s turning out to be a very timely and relevant live grid event on November 12. I’ll be joining Gary Bohm, founder of Metals and Miners, alongside an incredible panel featuring keynote speakers Luke Gromen, Larry McDonald, and Kevin Goldstein.

We’ll be covering a theme that’s often been discussed here at Prinsights, the unprecedented grid transformation. Expect details on how to position yourself for success with actionable insights and much more.

Below is a quick recap of October:

