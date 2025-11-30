And just like that, the last month of the year is here. Happy December!

As we head toward 2026, we expect the conversation to heat up regarding the next Federal Reserve chair. And the importance and relevance of this next appointment can’t be stressed enough. The name starting to emerge (and even garnering the betting markets attention) is Kevin Hassett, the Director of the National Economic Council with the White House.

Why does it matter? If we think to the Global Financial Crisis, Bernanke was central to how the story played out. Or, if we look to the COVID crisis, Powell was front and center. President Trump is expected to announce his next Fed chair by the end of the year.

It’s also a mid-term election year, which is likely top of Trump’s mind – especially with how this month’s elections played out in favor of the Democrats and their economic message.

That’s why we believe the next Fed chair will reinstate QE and push to cut rates by up to 100 basis points in 2026. Were either (or both) to happen, real assets prices should rise, as well as more speculative sectors, like tech, which rely on real assets for infrastructure and energy needs.

Now, obviously the future is not just unknown, but unknowable. But the point is that monitoring the situation will be a theme this month and the months ahead leading up to May.

The Fed’s FOMC meeting, a highly debated one and the final for the year, is on December 10. Currently, markets are wondering whether a projected December interest rate cut will still be in play. We believe we’ll see 25 basis points, unless payroll numbers come in especially weak on December 5th – in which case we could see 50 basis points.

As things develop, we’ll report the key details you need to know. Your dedicated team at Prinsights will continue to offer real, independent research and actionable analysis.

Below is a quick recap of November:

