Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Share post
🎥 North American Gold CEO: “Excited About This Metals Cycle”

⛏️ Catch this exclusive conversation with a legendary gold mining CEO on the momentum he sees ahead – both for his company and the industry.
Nomi
Feb 04, 2026
In January, Founders+ delivered a brand-new recommendation in our monthly issue that added an exciting gold name to our model portfolio.

Our analysis identified an overlooked opportunity in the gold value chain that, according to Founders+ research, could deliver solid gains for strategic investors.

Today, we’re following up with an exclusive conversation with the CEO leading that domestic company that’s steeped in history and ready for into the future. That’s what makes the Founders+ work so powerful. We’re not just delivering analysis – Founders+ is offering the opportunity to hear from these business leaders directly.

