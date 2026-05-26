I recently had the chance to reconnect with the brilliant Gary Bohm at Metals and Miners to discuss the macro forces shaping the second half of 2026.

Our conversation goes well beyond the headlines to examine the structural demand on metals being driven by the AI revolution and why rising debt and volatility in gold and silver are a gift for strategic, long-term investors.

In the video conversation above, we cover:

Why certain silver and gold miners are decoupled from the broader market stress.

The reason we won’t see a 2008-style crash, but rather a massive redistribution of power.

Silver’s byproduct problem and why it favors pure-play producers.