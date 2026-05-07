Earlier this week, we shared an exclusive message from Morocco’s Anti-Atlas Mountains featuring our on-the-ground reporting and analysis covering Aya Gold & Silver’s (Nasdaq: AYA, TSX: AYA) flagship Zgounder mine. Since then, the company has announced that its common shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

As Prinsights Pulse Premium readers know, we first shared Aya as a high-conviction recommendation in July 2024 and the company has continued to deliver for our model portfolio.



Today, we’re following up with a members-only report on Aya Gold and Silver’s Zgounder Silver Mine. The downloadable report details our in-depth findings from the site and team itself, upcoming catalysts and key conclusions for the future.



We’ll continue updating Prinsights Pulse Premium readers on Aya and other high-conviction opportunities and much more over the months and years ahead.