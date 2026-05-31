The official start to summer in the Northern Hemisphere is right around the corner. Welcome to June!

The world remains focused on a potential peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. Even if an agreement is reached, the damage to supply chains and the impacts on oil will persist for months, if not longer.

Already, the reach of such impacts has spread across markets. One clear example is automakers that are now building up vehicle inventories, specifically in Asian markets, to hedge against further supply chain disruptions.

Meanwhile, traders are ​moving large volumes of copper to the U.S with expectations of a potential import ​levies that would raise shipping costs from possible White House tariffs as a June deadline looms.

So, what’s next? Continued volatility. That’s why we believe June will be one for the record books. We’ll also be watching closely as it will be the new Federal Reserve leader, Kevin Warsh’s first FOMC as chairman.

For us at Prinsights, we will continue to deliver analysis and equip you with actionable recommendations so you’re prepared and ready for whatever the market brings.

Below is a quick recap of May:

The Company Cashing In on a Blocked Strait – In this Founders+ monthly issue, we share why the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important shipping lane, remains effectively closed – offering an opportunity for strategic investors. Here’s the tanker owner that’s still capturing rates the market is not fully pricing.

The Energy Giant Wall Street Hasn’t Repriced Yet - For this Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, we reveal a public company that’s a powerhouse currently trading below its fundamentals. Discover the analysis behind why we’re adding it to our Premium model portfolio.

Heads Up: I’ll be joining the world’s leading investors, analysts, and executives who are gathering at the Rule Symposium for a keynote address. This is the premier event for discovering opportunities in natural resources and precious metals. Founded by a great friend of Prinsights and legendary investor Rick Rule, the Symposium delivers powerful insights, dynamic discussions, and unmatched ideas that can empower you to invest smarter and seize the next big opportunity. You can sign up for virtual access here now.

💡 The Government Just Jumped In to Keep the Power On - An emergency order signed last week shows how strained the U.S. grid is. This analysis shows what it means for the energy transition and what investors could expect to emerge next.

🎥 Moving Past the Noise: A Strategy for 2026 Volatility - Check out Prinsights’ latest interview with Gary Bohm, host and editor of Metals and Miners as we take a deep dive into the commodity markets and the key opportunities on the horizon.

Founders+ Model Portfolio: Semi-Annual Update – In our brand new Founders+ model portfolio analysis check in we deliver exclusive updates and key recommendation analysis over the near and long-term.

Upgrade to Founders+

Trump-Xi Summit: China’s Rare Earth Leverage is Growing – During the state gathering and Trump’s official visit to China, we unpack why China’s rare earth leverage right now is building even further than it was half a year ago.

This $7.7 Billion Energy Signal is Just the Beginning - The global energy map is being redrawn by the world’s superpowers around their resource supplies. Our analysis-backed research details an energy and supply chain alternative that’s primed to perform.

KEY REPORT: Member-Only Exclusive Report - Aya Gold & Silver - Catch this exclusive Prinsights Pulse Premium site report on a key model portfolio position.

🎥 Watch: Silver’s Best-Kept Secret – Prinsights shares analysis directly from one of the most important mines in the world – and the details offer specifics on what you need to know right now.

The Silver Squeeze Just Got Real - China just posted its biggest silver grab in eight years. This research underscores why it matters as the country is tightening its grip on the world.

🎥 Silver Analyst: “We’re Looking at Decades of Growth” - Prinsights welcomes back a reader favorite, Jon Forrest Little, who manages the brilliant Silver Academy here on Substack for a key conversation.

What Hormuz Shipping Data Says About the Months Ahead - The Strait of Hormuz is running at 6% of pre-war traffic. The composition of how all that data breaks down is the story – and it offers a new, powerful opportunity.

Lula-Trump Meeting Puts Critical Minerals at the Center of Brazil-U.S. Relations - As the race for critical minerals grows, Brazil is positioned as a dominant, strategic player. Check out this in-depth guest essay from a leading Brazilian geopolitical and economic expert sharing why it is a market that savvy investors should be watching.

The Hormuz Impasse: 3 Sectors Profiting from the Chaos - While uncertainty with the Iran War peace negotiations lingers, here are the sectors that are tapping into the volatility.

Central Banks Are at Odds and Out of Easy Choices - With central banks from around the world diverging from one another, we reveal what you need to know and how you can take action on this trend.

A Special Note to Founders+ Subscribers: Thank you from all of us here at Prinsights for being a part of this journey over the last year! We look back and then look forward on all of the progress our Founders+ recommendations and model portfolio have delivered.

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