Welcome to April!

Somehow, March seems to have been a full year (or two) all in the span of 31 days.

The question lingering over markets now is how long and how deep the conflict with Iran will run. The situation with Iran remains increasingly in limbo – and the latest timeline for a withdrawl of U.S. operations offered by Trump is unclear.

The reality is that the price of Brent surged in the ballpark of 60% in March, since the war began, and U.S. gas prices cracked $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022. Trump, Wall Street and Main Street are all very aware of this.

The political, geopolitical and economic stakes could not be higher – and the financial markets remain poised to stand by for the latest updates from the White House.

We’re proud that our research-backed Founders+ and Pulse Premium model portfolios have remained diversified and delivered a balanced approach, even as volatility continues to emerge.

As we dive into the weeks ahead, we’ll be sharing timely research and actionable recommendations to keep you ahead of the curve.

Below is a quick recap of March:

☢️ Tap Into the Key Uranium Producer Outpacing the Sector – In this Founders+ monthly issue, we highlight an emerging uranium company and share the analysis showing why it is primed and ready to deliver above the rest of the sector.

🛢️ The New Oil Risk Premium - And the Compelling High Dividend Producer Outside the War Zone – For this Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, we detail why the Iran conflict has reset the global oil risk premium. Instead of chasing costly large-cap oil companies, we’re recommending a high-dividend producer outside of the Middle East.

🎥 “We Need More Uranium in the U.S.” – Check out this exclusive interview with a leading uranium corporate CEO in a key conversation for Founders+ readers.

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The 126-Year Case for Gold: And Why This Rally’s Not Done Yet – We unpack the politics behind the Gold Standard Act and why the rally we’ve seen in gold has more room to grow.

The Iran War Is Squeezing Global Aluminum. We Saw It Coming – Prinsights flagged aluminum as a dark horse potential commodity for 2026. The Iran war made the structural case considerably stronger with an added supply chain risk we didn’t have in January.

📚 Four Historical Parallels Signaling a Rebound – Here are the key factors to monitor for a potential rebound following the conflict in the Middle East.

The Policy Breakthrough in Critical Minerals to Watch Next – Here’s the DC bill that got overlooked this week, but will play a crucial role in the rare earths supply chain.

Why Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Matter More Than Its Oil – The U.S. hit Iran for the second time in eight months while still depending on adversaries for its nuclear fuel supply. Yet, with oil and gold dominating headlines, a bigger story is now unfolding.

🎥 Exclusive: John Rubino on a Potential Global Recession – Catch the latest conversation on why now is an important moment for the precious metals space, and what you should be watching next.

💵 Iran’s Currency War Gamble: US Dollars in the Crosshairs and What it Means – Here’s what the world’s most important chokepoint turning to the Chinese yuan could really mean.

Why the Iran War Changed Uranium’s Timeline – What the geopolitical situation with Iran means for the future of nuclear energy and the emerging uranium supply chain going forward.

Bessent, the Debt and Why It Signals to Buy Gold – Why the conflict in Iran and the latest policy moves from the DC Beltway are adding to the bullish momentum for gold.

America’s Oil Piggy Bank Is Almost Empty - Someone Has to Fill It Back Up – Here’s the energy trade most investors are completely missing right now – and what you need to know.

Gold’s New Status: What “Tier 1” Really Means – Check out this conversation with Mark Moss on the Market Disruptors Podcast.