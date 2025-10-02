Laurent Lequeu, who manages The Macro Butler, a recent Prinsights guest and brilliant analyst released his note on bonds and navigating risk that’s as timely as it is insightful – and well worth your consideration. Below is an excerpt of The Macro Butler’s research:

Japan may have been honouring its elders with “Respect for the Aged Day,” but markets were far too busy worrying about the health of consumers in China and the US—and whether central bankers at the Fed, the BOE and Bank of Japan were feeling spry enough to shuffle rates around. As for earnings, only nine S&P 500 companies reported, with FedEx carrying the whole show—because who didn’t want to know if people were still shipping stuff while the world panicked?

China’s economy just hit the snooze button for the second month in a row, and this time it’s not a seasonal cold — it’s structural. Investment has collapsed like a bad soufflé, housing is still in the doghouse, and government spending has lost its magic wand. Consumption is wobbling too, despite subsidies and a stock rally doing their best cheerleader impressions. With weak growth but soaring equities, policymakers are stuck wondering whether to hit the stimulus button now or later. Industrial output and retail sales are both slowing, making the whole picture look like a slow-motion replay of a downturn.

The BOJ, ever the master of slow-motion drama, voted 7-2 to keep rates stuck at 0.5%, but for the first time since Ueda took office, two dissenters dared to break ranks and call for a hike — suggesting Japan may eventually flirt with the idea of normal interest rates (no rush, maybe by the next century).

In true BOJ style, they spiced things up by unveiling a “bold” plan to sell off their ¥75 trillion ($508 billion) ETF hoard — at a pace so slow it would take more than 100 years to complete. Yes, the BOJ has essentially promised to be in the market longer than most of us will be alive. Governor Ueda reassured everyone that, while none of us will be around in 2125, the BOJ will nobly keep selling — very, very carefully — to avoid upsetting Japan’s “slightly overheated” stock market, which is up 26% this fiscal year. In other words, normalization is coming… at a pace only a bonsai tree could respect.