Laurent Lequeu, who manages The Macro Butler and is a recurring Prinsights guest, has released his latest note on the indispensable, and surprisingly powerful, role that helium is playing in the world today. It is well worth your consideration. Below is an excerpt of The Macro Butler’s research:

Helium moves in the world as the virtuous man moves through society — without noise, yet indispensable in its presence. Light and unreactive, it neither contends nor imposes, yet sustains the harmony of vital endeavours, from the crafting of semiconductors to the reaching of the heavens. Unlike oil, gold, or copper, it does not proclaim its worth; it fulfils its role with quiet constancy — within healing instruments, precise manufactories, and vessels that ascend beyond the earth. Yet in an age of disorder among nations, even what is most silent begins to signal imbalance. The wise, attentive to subtle things, will recognize in this quiet presence not only utility, but a gentle warning.

Helium, the second element of the ordered universe, behaves much like the wise sage who, having achieved inner completeness, finds no need to entangle himself in unnecessary relationships. It is colourless, odourless, tasteless, and harmless — possessing all qualities of humility, yet none of insignificance. With a full outer shell, it neither seeks nor accepts bonds under ordinary circumstances, preferring the quiet dignity of independence. While other elements busily react, combine, and occasionally cause trouble, helium remains serene and unmoved, a true gentleman among atoms. In its solitary, monoatomic nature, it teaches that there is strength in restraint — and, amusingly, that sometimes the most useful member of society is the one who simply refuses to react at all.

Yet the true nature of helium is revealed not in what it is, but in how it behaves. Like a sage who embraces extremes without losing balance, helium is defined by its remarkable qualities: it approaches the stillness of absolute zero with a boiling point of −268.9°C, carries almost no weight as it rises lighter than air, conducts heat with quiet efficiency, and remains entirely unmoved by the urge to react. In the deepest cold, where most substances surrender to rigidity, helium alone continues to flow, refusing even to solidify under ordinary pressure — a lesson in resilience without resistance. Thus, it becomes the perfect steward of superconductivity, sustaining the delicate harmony required in advanced science and healing technologies. In this union of coldness, lightness, and restraint, helium teaches that true indispensability often lies in mastering extremes while remaining effortlessly at peace.