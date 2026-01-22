Below is the Prinsights Pulse Premium model portfolio semi-annual model portfolio update for early 2026.

Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or just recently joined, welcome. Every six months, we conduct a deep dive into our model portfolio. Our goal is to bring you focused updates on our growing and diversified portfolio. We do this by selecting ten of our positions that have incurred the most change or have had trend impacts since our last update. And congratulations! At a time when volatility is in so many corners of the markets, you’re unlocking very impressive gains.

It’s been an eventful period for our model portfolio and the sectors it represents. Looking back at 2025, the themes we’ve been tracking – copper’s structural deficit, silver’s industrial and monetary demand, uranium’s nuclear renaissance, and defense modernization – all played out as we expected.

Some positions delivered truly outstanding gains, and we’re taking the opportunity to lock in profits while the market is rewarding these moves. We’re also using this time to make room for other opportunities.

And, as always, Pulse Premium readers should make their own considerations for what is best for their own situation.