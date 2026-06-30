Welcome to June!

It seems the summer heat is here to stay for much of North America and Europe. Over the last several weeks, we’ve turned to the World Cup as a welcome chance to stay cool and cheer on the beautiful game.

Around the world, fans have boosted economies with an estimated $80 billion in stimulus while celebrating. Even Wall Street has found a way to tap into the momentum.

As healthy skepticism over the ceasefire in the war in Iran grows, inflationary pressures continue to surface, and the AI buzz continues to whipsaw, the only certainty is that we live in uncertain times.

That’s why we continue to bolster ideas around a diversified approach to investing and navigating these volatile periods. Having sound fundamental principles for how we evaluate the world while deploying a clear-headed approach to understanding evolving policies and how they impact the financial economy will continue to be a guiding north star.

For Founders+ and Prinsights Pulse Premium readers, we continue to build out our model portfolios that reflect this. We deeply appreciate your support and want to send a great deal of gratitude to those who have shared Prinsights and amplified our work here. We couldn’t do it without you.

As we move forward, we’re dedicated to delivering actionable research and analysis that keeps you ahead of the curve and able to unlock strategic gains along the way. June was a great step along this journey.

Below is a quick recap of June:

The Copper Developer Ready for a Mining Giant Move - For this Founders+ monthly issue, we add a brand new position to the model portfolio with a copper developer that’s still early, underfollowed and tied to the copper supply problem.

DC Is Bankrolling This Critical Metal It Can’t Mine or Make – Check out the key metal that’s factoring into geopolitical outcomes and being driven by policy stemming from Washington DC.

The Tungsten Producer Poised to Benefit From the Squeeze - In this Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, we share detailed analysis behind a leading tungsten producer that our research shows is ready to profit from the current Chinese squeeze on the market.

🎥 “This is A Lifetime Opportunity for Gold and Silver” - Catch this crucial conversation with The Macro Butler on gold, silver and more.

Join Me at the Rule Symposium July 6-10th: The Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing is the event of the year. And while it is sold out, there are still a couple of virtual passes left. Use the Prinsights exclusive discount code VA50 at the link here: https://cvent.me/XOqdLa?via=Prinsights Premium: China Just Blacklisted America’s Two Top Rare Earth Companies - China has placed a host of American companies on its export-control list today. Here’s how the risky tit-for-tat is hitting the exact firms meant to replace Chinese supply.

🚨 Key June Founders+ Update – Unlock this timely update to a position in our Founders+ model portfolio.

Paper Distortion in Gold and Silver Sets Up July Rally - Here’s why the 2026 momentum seen in gold and silver remains in play.

🎥 International Industrial Strategist “When There’s Chaos, There’s Opportunity” - Catch this timely conversation on copper, supply and value chains, and what’s next with Diego Davila, CEO of D&L Group.

Warsh’s First Test Isn’t Rates. It’s Real Assets - The Federal Reserve just held rates steady, but new Fed Chairman Warsh’s language on inflation, liquidity, and the balance sheet matters more for hard assets.

🎥 Explorer CEO: “Copper Was Always Going to be a Force” - Catch this exclusive conversation with a key mineral exploration company CEO. The executive shares the “surprise” gold and silver aspects of the latest project they’re adding to their scope now.

The Central Bank Reset: “More Positive on Gold Than Ever” - Here’s the real reason that gold’s structural bull run we’ve experienced is just beginning.

5 Macro Charts: Watch These Signals Now - Check out what these five charts are signaling about the markets right now.

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Join Us at the Rule Symposium July 6-10th - Here’s a key conversation with Rick Rule on his latest analysis and how to secure your exclusive livestream discount to his marquee July gathering.

🚨 Founders+ Update: New Partnership Boosts Our Rare Earths Thesis - Get this Founders+ model portfolio update that unpacks the latest news on one of our key positions.

Wall Street’s Blinders Are Mispricing Hard Assets. Here’s Why - Here’s why Wall Street is missing this key segment of the market.

[Premium]: Our Exclusive On-Site Visit to Aya Gold & Silver’s Mine - Check out this video update exclusively for Prinsights Pulse Premium readers from Morocco and a leading silver mine.

Houston, We Have A Tungsten Problem - Tungsten prices are up 900% in 12 months on Chinese export controls, U.S. defense law, and a July 13 White House deadline.

🥇 ECB: Gold Is Now the #1 Reserve Asset - What Happens Next - Here’s why the latest policy moves from the European Central Bank (ECB) is signaling a new era for gold.

The Copper Supply Problem No One Can Fix in Time - Copper is facing a hidden supply issue that’s presenting both a major problem and a key strategic investing opportunity.

ICYMI: At the start of June, I joined David Lin in a conversation that covered a ton of ground ranging from topics on gold and copper to tungsten and silver. We also unpacked my analysis on the direction of the Federal Reserve and much more. You can check it out here now.

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