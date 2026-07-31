And just like that, August is here!

The global headlines are moving fast, and the macroeconomic implications are impossible to ignore.

Middle East geopolitical tensions are teetering toward escalating into a broader conflict stemming from the Iran War. They continue to drive crude volatility and supply chain disruptions far beyond the Persian Gulf. At the same time, increased missile and drone strikes in Ukraine are reinforcing how deeply geopolitical instability remains embedded in global markets.

In the U.S., fresh Q2 GDP numbers offer a mixed picture of economic strength. While top-line growth in the economy appears to be steady, real underlying growth is uneven. The growth that does exist is largely being pushed by government spending and institutional investment in AI infrastructure. What we’re not seeing? Broad consumer strength.

This complex backdrop leaves the Federal Reserve navigating a tightrope. Mounting inflation fears in together with bond market sensitivity are complicating rate expectations, forcing central bankers to balance sticky price pressures against slowing economic momentum on the edges.

As we navigate this crossroads of war-driven shocks, selective domestic growth, and shifting monetary policies, looking past the surface noise will be key to understanding where capital flows are truly heading.

At Prinsights, we’ll continue to highlight key opportunities not just to find opportunities that could offer less volatility but to tap into real gains over the long-term. The additions that we made to our Founders+ and Pulse Premium model portfolios offer great potential. And we’ll continue to traverse the world, speak with leading executives and deliver independent analysis that delivers results.

Below is a quick recap of July:

M&A Wave: The Gold Developer Ready for the Moment - For this Founders+ monthly issue, we detail why, with new supply scarce, major mining companies are paying billions for gold developers. The July recommendation fits their target profile and offers a crucial opportunity for strategic investors.

The Silver Producer Built for a Sixth Straight Deficit - In this Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, we reveal the primary silver miner to buy after the latest paper selloff – and share our latest Pulse Premium model portfolio!

The Fed Holds Rates, the Hill Spends Money - Here’s what the latest U.S central bank policy decision really means for strategic investors (and for silver specifically).

🎥 Silver CEO: “The Commodity is In Demand and it’s Not Changing” - Catch this exclusive conversation with a leading silver miner CEO.

China Just Shut Down Retail Silver Trading. The Real Story Is What Came Before It. – This analysis details why you should be following this Chinese government move that didn’t make headlines – and what it means for silver today.

📈 July 2026: Semi-Annual Portfolio Update - Pulse Premium - Here’s the Prinsights Pulse Premium July model portfolio update packed with analysis, insights. profit-taking guidance and more.

🎥 Rick Rule: “We Are at a Lifetime Opportunity for Real Assets” - Catch this exclusive Prinsights Spotlight conversation with legendary investor Rick Rule.

5 Crucial Charts: Tariffs, Gold Inflows and Volatility – This research examines five critical charts shaping today’s markets. The charts detail what the key signals emerging around the world mean for strategic investors right now.

🎥 Precious Metals Exec: “Silver for Profit, Gold for Wealth Preservation” - Catch this exclusive interview with a key hard asset thought leader who reveals the latest trends in gold and silver.

🚨 Key Founders+ Portfolio Intel (Copper Developer) - See this timely update on a recommendation in our strategic Founders+ model portfolio.

Founders+ Quarterly - Q3 2026 – This Founders+ editorial covers a range of trends and spotlights in AI, mining, copper & much more.

Rare Earths: The Country That Built a Global Playbook - 🌏 Here’s the way one country assembled a new supply chain strategy beyond Chinese dominance.

🎥 Gold Developer CEO: “For Investors Today, There Hasn’t Been a Better Setup” - Catch this Founders+ exclusive conversation with the leading CEO behind our latest model portfolio addition.

🔥 Gold Heats Up Again as Inflation Cools - As Kevin Warsh sat before Congress to break inflation, the June report showed it is already cooling – setting up another round of momentum for gold in 2026.

🎥 AI Prospecting: “Processing Decades of Mining Data in Hours“ - Catch this exclusive conversation with two industry leading executives who are deploying cutting-edge technology with traditional boots-on-the-ground geology.

The Superpower That Just Inked 3 New Critical Deals - See why India’s three nation diplomatic blitz matters for the race for resource sovereignty.

The Case for $6000 Gold Remains - The World Gold Council’s outlook for the second half of 2026 points to real momentum. We offer analysis on why the demand that drove gold’s record is still in place.

Gold Miners Are Running Out of Gold - 🗻 As the demand for gold shines, global gold miners are facing a massive squeeze.