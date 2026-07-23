📈 July 2026: Semi-Annual Portfolio Update - Pulse Premium
Here’s the Prinsights Pulse Premium July model portfolio update packed with analysis, insights. profit-taking guidance and more.
Whether you’ve been with us since the beginning or just recently joined, welcome. Every six months, we conduct a thorough review of our model portfolio. Here we bring you focused updates on ten of our positions each review.
And what a six months it’s been!
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