John Rubino, a previous Prinsights guest and brilliant analyst just released his latest note on gold and silver miners that’s both timely and worth your consideration. Below is an excerpt of Rubino’s research:

Precious metals miners are in an interesting situation these days. They’re producing something they expect to appreciate and selling it for more than they need to cover capital spending, dividends, and debt repayment. In other words, they’re generating “free cash flow.”

So why not just keep their excess metal rather than selling it, allowing shareholders to benefit from its future appreciation?

Very few miners do this, but many are probably wondering if they should. And — perfect timing — one of our Portfolio companies just announced that it is indeed hoarding metal. Here’s an overview:

First Majestic Silver (AG) just reported solid Q2 numbers:

This is not a surprise, given that silver and gold (despite their corrections from Q1 highs) are still well above 2025 levels. But one line item was a (pleasant) surprise. From the quarterly report:

Finished Goods Inventory: The Company held 1,007,450 silver ounces and 4,730 gold ounces in finished goods inventory as at June 30, 2026, inclusive of coins and bullion, compared to 676,637 silver ounces and 2,732 gold ounces as at March 31, 2026. The fair market value of this inventory as at June 30, 2026 was $59.0 million for silver and $19.0 million for gold, which was not included in revenue during the quarter.

In other words, First Majestic could have reported even better numbers by selling all the metal it mined, but instead decided to hold inventory off the market.

Physical ETF Model

A miner hoarding its metal is partially adopting a physical ETF business model. There are several benefits to this: