And just like that, February is upon us.

January wasn’t just a start to the year; it rang in 2026 with a bang.

We saw President Trump officially announce that Kevin Warsh will be his nominee as the next Federal Reserve Chairman, marking a pivotal shift in the central bank’s dynamic with the White House.

Simultaneously, gold shattered records to hit a new all-time high before experiencing a drastic correction the last few days of the month, as did silver and other commodities, in reaction to that announcement, month-end profit-taking, and programmed trades.

As we’ve been detailing, this volatility isn’t an accident. Instead, it is a symptom of the distortion between the financial system and the real economy.

What we saw is that when trades harden into conventional group-think plays on Wall Street, even small shifts in the markets can produce outsized moves.

While many see chaos, at Prinsights, we see a roadmap to opportunity.

This month, taking into account the Fed’s policies, geopolitical dynamics and identifying strategic entry points in this commodities supercycle, we have continued to position ourselves to provide the deep analysis and actionable research you need to navigate the weeks and months ahead.

Below is a quick recap of January:

Power Path: The Gold Miner Surging On A Renewed U.S. Focus – In this Founders+ monthly issue, we reveal an overlooked opportunity in the gold value chain that is ready to deliver for strategic investors.

The “Double-Metal” Miner with a Pentagon Bonus – In this Prinsights Pulse Premium monthly issue, we unpack why the current paradigm shift is setting a defense premium for the miner at the center of the national security apparatus.

Founders+ Quarterly – Q1 2026 – In this Founders+ Quarterly message, we reflect on the momentum of our analysis and actionable recommendations, like the stellar performance of our model portfolio since we launched it in May 2025. We shared key names and core themes while they’re still in the works.

🎥 Rick Rule: “A Great Decade for Precious Metals is Ahead” – In this key conversation with the legendary Rick Rule, we unpack what’s going on in the world of natural resource investing and much more.

📈 Lock In Triple-Digit Gains: Semi-Annual Portfolio Update with Pulse Premium – In this Prinsights Pulse Premium model portfolio update, we deliver analysis, insights. profit-taking guidance and more.

Here’s Why Gold’s Overpowering the Fed by a Mile – Across 10 years, 80 Fed meetings, 15 hikes and 10 cuts there has been 1 key winner – gold. Here’s why and what you need to know.

The Metal Nobody’s Heard Of (and the Pentagon Is Desperate For) – While everyone watches gold and silver, here’s the supply crisis happening in plain sight.

🚨 Founders+ Special Alert – In this Founders+ special alert, we share details behind Nevada’s next major gold discovery with an actionable recommendation that’s delivering a ground-floor opportunity in a supply-starved market.

🔎 Commodity Outlook 2026: Prices, Pressures, and Rankings – In this 2026 Prinsights Pulse Premium outlook, we unpack the dynamics, phases and expectations for the year ahead.

🎥 What the VRIC Signaled Comes Next – In this Founders boots on the ground update from the VRIC gathering in Vancouver, we share the five follow-up companies from our Founders+ Quarterly message we’re actively monitoring along with two emerging names that we’re following next.

Nomi on stage speaking on a panel at the VRIC gathering in Vancouver.

Top Five Dark Horse Commodities We’re Monitoring in 2026 – In part three of our 2026 outlook, this Prinsights Pulse Premium analysis reveals the five leading commodities that are set to fly under the radar and primed to deliver.

🎥 Precious Metals Exec: Here’s What’s Fueling Gold and Silver – In this exclusive conversation, we join Rich Checkan, President of Asset Strategies International for a discussion about his latest forecast and what he is seeing on the horizon.

Five Key Commodities On Our Radar in 2026 – Check out this 2025 review that also details out strategic outlook for commodities in 2026.

The Fed vs The White House: Why Gold Is the Clear Winner – Here’s why the struggle between the White House and the Federal Reserve offers a bullish signal for gold.

🚨 Gold $5,000+ is just the beginning – Check out this exclusive conversation with Kitco News where we cover all things gold silver, copper, platinum and more.

5 Global Mining Hotspots to Watch in 2026 – From US Gold to Chilean Copper: Here’s where the smart money is headed when looking to mining for in the year ahead.