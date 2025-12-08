Today, Prinsights is inviting a special guest from The Contrarian Capitalist to share exclusive and insights. Learn more and subscribe to The Contrarian Capitalist here!

Few metals are as critical to modern transport as platinum and palladium. They are small parts of cars, yet they keep engines clean, efficient and compliant with global emissions laws.

Both belong to the platinum group metals (PGMs).

Platinum was discovered in Peru in 1735 by both Antonio de Ulloa (Spanish explorer) and Jorge Juan y Santacilia (Spanish scientist). It was independently isolated in 1741 by ironmaster Charles Wood.

Palladium was discovered by English chemist William Hyde Wollaston in 1802.

They share unique catalytic properties that make them essential for vehicles, chemical processes and even hydrogen fuel systems.

With demand constantly shifting and supply tightening, this post will look at the market dynamics and present a bullish case for both.

The Role Inside Every Car

The first catalytic converters were developed by French mechanical engineer Eugene Houdry in the 1950’s. The original design was not widely adopted until the 1970s, when the U.S government mandated the use of catalytic converters in order to comply with the overhaul of the Clean Air Act in 1970.

They were simply implemented to reduce harmful exhaust gases. Platinum and palladium became the metals of choice because they can convert carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides into harmless gases at high temperatures.

Over 80% of total palladium demand and nearly 40% of platinum demand is from the automotive sector.

PGM demand in the automobile industry 2019 - 2025

Gasoline engines rely mainly on palladium. Diesel engines use more platinum.

In modern times, the typical exhaust system of a light gasoline vehicle contains about 3g of pgms (mainly palladium, but also a small amount of rhodium), while a light diesel vehicle contains between 4 & 8g (mainly platinum, but also a small amount of palladium and rhodium).

These numbers sound small, but with more than 80 million vehicles built every year (see chart above), that translates to millions of ounces of metals.

EV’s & Hybrids

In the 2010s, palladium prices soared as automakers switched away from platinum. Diesel scandals (think Volkswagen) propelled European manufacturers to use more gasoline engines, thus increasing palladium consumption.

By 2021, palladium briefly traded above 3,000 USD an ounce. This was 4 x higher than the price of platinum!

As a result of this, automobile makers began to reintroduce platinum into gasoline catalytic converters in order to reduce overheads.

Fast forward to 2025 and the balance is changing again. Electric Vehicles (EVs) don’t require catalytic converters but hybrids do. There are numerous doubts about EVs, and a full transition to them (if that ever were to happen) would take a long time. Therefore, hybrids are seemingly the answer.

This then meant that demand for both platinum and palladium will remain strong moving forward.

Platinum also has a growing role in the emerging hydrogen economy. It is used in electrolysers that produce hydrogen from water, and in fuel cells that power next-generation vehicles and backup systems. Although in its infancy, it is worth keeping an eye on.

Supply & Demand Dynamics

Platinum

The platinum market is expected to record a deficit of 692 koz in 2025. This also follows a 939 koz deficit in 2024 and a 710 koz deficit in 2023. It is also projected to record a small surplus of 20 koz in 2026.

A 20 koz surplus for 2026 might sound good on paper, and it is certainly an improvement after 3 years of deficits, but all it would take is a mining setback somewhere around for that surplus to turn into a deficit. Fine margins.

WPIC Annual Platinum Supply-Demand balances 2014-2026

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) is also predicting that mine supply will fall 6% in 2025, coming in at 5.43 million ounces, down from 5.76 million ounces produced in 2024.

Palladium

We can see from the charts below that there is also a deficit in physical Palladium, albeit not as big as platinum.

The market remains tight, with above-ground stocks largely depleted after a decade of drawdowns.

PGM supply is dominated by two countries. South Africa produces about 70% of global platinum and 35% of palladium. Russia supplies around 10% of platinum and 40% of palladium.

Between them, that is approximately 80% of the world’s platinum supply and 75% of the world’s palladium supply. That concentration creates a huge, obvious geopolitical risk.

In 2022 and 2023, sanctions on Russian metals and power cuts in South African mines disrupted supply.

In simple terms, platinum looks undervalued against gold and palladium at present. Its role in hydrogen and substitution in the auto industry could spark a structural re-rating. While palladium may stabilize moving forward, platinum’s greater deficits suggest a stronger long-term upside.

3 Ways to Gain Exposure

To note: None of this is to be constituted as investment advice.

Investors looking for exposure to platinum and palladium have three main options.

Physical Bullion Investors can buy bars or coins through authorized dealers. Liquidity and premiums will vary. Platinum is easier to get a hold of. Exchange Traded Funds (ETF’s) Physical-backed funds such as Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares (PPLT) and the Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) hold the actual metal in vaults. These allow investors to track spot prices without taking delivery. Mining Stocks Companies such as Norilsk Nickel and Sibanye Stillwater offer leveraged exposure to the PGMs. For disclosure, The Contrarian Capitalist has a position in Sibanye Stillwater. Please be aware that stocks will carry both operational and political risk.

Conclusion

Platinum and palladium are small but powerful players in the global economy. They clean our air, power our vehicles and are key to the energy systems of the future.

The question is not whether these metals matter, but whether the world can secure enough of them for the next generation of clean transport.

Their price value may fluctuate, but their importance and value will not.

The Contrarian Capitalist

To read more from the Contrarian Capitalist, consider the research below: