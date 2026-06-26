A massive shift is happening right now in the commodity markets. Tungsten, which has long been overlooked, is being repriced into a critical, high-stakes strategic asset.

As we covered earlier this week here, Washington is officially bankrolling this sector, and the global supply squeeze is tightening by the day.

Yesterday, we released our latest monthly issue of Prinsights Pulse Premium: “The Tungsten Producer Poised to Benefit From the Squeeze.”

Pulse Premium Members: This is your reminder to check out the full monthly issue immediately. We’ve identified the leading, publicly traded producer perfectly positioned to capture the massive upside of this tightening market. You can access your full analysis here.