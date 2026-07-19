As the Federal Reserve steps into a new chapter under Kevin Warsh’s leadership, the financial world remains fixated on a familiar narrative. The conversation is focused on whether central banks can somehow micro-manage the financial world while supply chains and geopolitical frictions continue to be a point of volatility.

I recently scaught up with Sprott Money to discuss why gold and silver are entering a historic supercycle as the disconnect between paper markets and physical realities continues to widen.

In this wide-ranging conversation, we dig into:

Why the Fed can alter the cost of money, but remains entirely powerless when it comes to structural deficits in the ground.

Silver and the staggering volume of paper trading compared to the actual physical ounces extracted annually.

A historical look back at how physical gold and strategic junior miners have dramatically outperformed fiat currency and traditional Treasuries since the 1990s.

Why the strategic pursuit of resource sovereignty and hard commodities always outlasts the banking sector’s latest narratives.

We are navigating through a period where the structural squeeze on real assets is accelerating, making objective, ground-level, actionable research as critical as ever.

ICYMI: In this month’s Founders+ issue, we recommended a company that sits right in the middle of this setup: a U.S. gold developer with existing infrastructure, economic studies already in hand, and a growing underground discovery that keeps getting bigger with every drill program. It checks every box on the acquirer’s wish list, and it’s trading at a fraction of what buyers have paid for similar assets.

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