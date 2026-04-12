Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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Jack's avatar
Jack
6h

TY for your thesis. Will hold course as you are sharing. I will continue to use the profits ro help kids in my family obtain higher education and or trade training to better themselves.

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