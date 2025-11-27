Taken by Nomi while in Malaga, Spain.

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at Prinsights to you and your families.

For us here in the U.S. today is a chance to reflect on the things we value most and to gather together with friends, family and those in our community.

This year, I am extremely grateful for the community here at Prinsights.

For more than a year and a half, we’ve grown together and I’ve had the opportunity to share some of the biggest financial and investment stories impacting the world today.

Whether it is a like on Substack, a compliment or observation on our research or a share of a piece with a friend – we are thankful for your kind and brilliant thoughts.

We’re extremely privileged to have your trust, your time and your consideration. It is something we certainly do not take lightly.

As Premium and Founders+ readers know, our research has delivered exceptional double-and triple-digit returns, as we continue to build and diversify our model portfolios for long-term profitability.

On a personal note, thank you for trusting me and my amazing team to help you connect the dots between finance, economics and geopolitical events.

Our mission here has always been to cut through the confusion, expose the mechanics of the financial system, and provide you with actionable recommendations. Your support and curiosity are what drive me to dig deeper every day to find the reality behind the headlines.

Whether you are celebrating with a house full of family members or enjoying a quiet day of reflection, I hope you find time to disconnect and appreciate the things that matter most.

We have a lot of work to do in the months ahead, and I look forward to continuing to navigate these interesting times right alongside you.

With gratitude,

Nomi