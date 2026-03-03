John Rubino, a previous Prinsights guest and brilliant analyst just released his latest note on gold and silver miners that’s both timely and worth your consideration. Below is an excerpt of Rubino’s research:

Precious metals are soaring, and well-run miners and royalty companies are generating massive amounts of cash. The following chart illustrates what it’s like for big, reasonably well-managed gold miners these days:

This is both validating (for them and us) and long overdue. But… now investors are wondering what these suddenly flush miners will do with their burgeoning wealth.

The answer, of course, is that they’ll do lots of things, some of which will be spectacularly positive for their shareholders, and some of which won’t. So let’s survey a few recent deals, starting with a huge one from the leading royalty company:

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Acquires Massive New Silver Stream Feb. 16, 2026 - Wheaton Precious Metals has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with a BHP Group Limited for their 33.75% portion of the silver produced at the Antamina Mine located in Peru. Upon closing, Wheaton will receive a combined 67.5% of all the silver produced from Antamina, up from the 33.75% currently delivered under the existing Glencore silver stream. Highlights Wheaton will fund the up-front $4.3 billion cost with $1.9 billion of cash on hand and new borrowing from credit lines.

Going forward, Antamina will contribute roughly 18% of WPM’s total gold equivalent production, making it the company’s second‑largest asset.

WPM’s net debt at closing of the acquisition will be approximately $2.4 billion, up from zero today.

$3.2 billion in projected 2026 cash flow should make the new debt manageable.

Instant Growth, More Risk, Less Flexibility

For perspective on the size of this deal, recall that royalty giant Franco-Nevada’s stake in the ill-fated Cobre Panama copper mine was about $1 billion. When that mine suddenly closed, the resulting loss was brutal. See: Franco-Nevada Takes Its Cobre Panama Hit.

Wheaton’s deal is four times that size, which makes it unprecedented for the royalty/streaming space, with WPM being just about the only player capable of even considering it.

The result: a big near-term cash flow bump, at the cost of more risk and less future flexibility. Going forward, expect impressive earnings reports from WPM, but relatively few new acquisitions.