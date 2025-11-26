Gold prices remain above $4,080/oz as we head toward year-end. That level represents key historical and psychological benchmarks. It reflects a market that has undergone a strategic shift based on geopolitical and fiscal risks in the global monetary system since early 2022.

Now, that shift is entering its next phase. What we’re experiencing is a move from Slow-Build to Accelerated Escalation.

Structural pressures in fiscal policy, reserve management, and long-term supply and demand dynamics are growing at pace. This signals that gold will be trading for the world that’s ahead of us, not the one we just lived through.

Debt Remains a Core Structural Driver of Gold Accumulation

The U.S. fiscal position has not yet altered its monetary policy landscape. The wall of $38 trillion, and rising, in debt is not because of one-off spending or temporary programs, as we saw during the Covid crisis. It’s the result of persistent deficits, a rising interest-expense burden, and the political reality that neither party can reduce fiscal pressure heading into the 2026 mid-term elections – or, in practical terms – for the foreseeable future.

The U.S. deficit is about $1.8-$1.9 trillion for FY 2025, and annualized interest expense is roughly $1 trillion, or about 15% of federal spending. The U.S. Treasury’s borrowing estimates for FY 2026 project $2.1-$2.4 trillion in privately-held net marketable issuance, a level that increasingly tests private-sector absorption.

This matters for gold for one key reason that the Fed can’t ignore.

When bond issuance rises and buyers become increasingly more selective, the cost of maintaining a tight monetary policy stance grows. We’ve already seen several soft auctions this year.

Further weakness will eventually translate into more pressure on monetary policy.

Now, the Fed doesn’t have to cut rates for gold prices to rise, though they rose more quickly after its first 25 bps cut of 2025 in September. But we’ve also seen policy trying to catch up with fiscal math. Ending its QT program, as the Fed announced last month, which takes effect on December 1, is one way to move toward looser policies – or for QE to once again take up demand slack.

Gold prices began accelerating upward long before any major official shift from the Fed. We now stand years past the post 2022 Ukraine war triggered central bank foray into gold.

The initial desire for dollar and U.S. policy diversification has now given way to a new monetary policy paradigm where gold plays a more central role than Treasuries in how countries manage their policy exposure.

