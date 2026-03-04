Gold's New Status: What "Tier 1" Really Means
Check out this conversation with Mark Moss on the Market Disruptors Podcast.
I recently sat down with Mark Moss on the Market Disruptors Podcast, who I shared a panel with at VRIC 2026, to discuss a reality that Washington and Wall Street are quietly waking up to: The United States may actually want gold prices to go higher. It sounds counterintuitive, but it comes down to basic balance sheet mechanics.
In the conversation in the video above, we dive into why foreign powers like China are dumping U.S. Treasuries and aggressively loading up on gold. Globally, central banks are increasingly recognizing gold as a Tier 1 asset – meaning it is considered pristine collateral, fundamentally re-anchoring the financial system to something real.
But this monetary shift goes far beyond gold, as we discuss. I hope you’re able to check it out!
