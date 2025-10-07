Lately, it’s hard to scroll financial media news without hitting headlines and conversations over whether AI is a bubble in the making.

Just look at some of the headlines we pulled below.

Now, to be clear, generative AI has a high probability of being transformational. But the question is whether investors have taken expectations for AI beyond reality. So, what’s our answer? It is too early to write the story on a technology still largely being developed.

However, one hedge has emerged above nearly all others to combat interim uncertainty. Gold.

Gold has outperformed the MAGS (Index of Top 7 tech companies). It already rallied nearly 50% year-to-date, compared to 20%, trading just under $4000 per ounce. In many ways, gold is hiding in plain sight.

Meanwhile, silver is also shining strong and showing even greater upside – of about 65% year-to-date. The scale of the moves for both gold and even silver invites comparisons to past cycles, 1979, 2011, and 2020. Yet, this time the backdrop is different.

After a brief lull in July, central banks have been buying gold at a record pace, adding 15 net tonnes of global gold reserves in August.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan led the month’s purchases with 8 tonnes. The People’s Bank of China, Central Bank of Uzbekistan, Czech National Bank, Bulgarian National Bank, and Central Bank of Turkey adding 2 tonnes each. The People’s Bank of China extended its 10-month buying streak, pushing total gold holdings past 2,300t, or 7% of international reserves.

Meanwhile, new mine supply is flat, and gold prices are rising even as U.S. 10-year bond yields remain above 4.10%.

Against that backdrop, the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Index has outperformed the MSCI World Semiconductor & Equipment Index (a greater indicator of the AI trend) since December 2024. That divergence is striking.

Miners have quietly delivered stronger returns than the companies supplying AI’s chips, yet most of the market’s attention, and stretched valuations, remain with semiconductors. That math spells opportunity in the gold arena.

Margins That Expand With the Metal

Gold producers are valued on two things: ounces produced and the cost to produce them.

For example, if a mining company’s all-in sustaining costs (or AISC in mining abbreviation-speak) are $1,400 per ounce and gold sells for $3,880 per ounce, each ounce generates about $2,480 of margin. To the extent that costs are relatively fixed, mining revenue scales with bullion. That’s why a 40% move in gold can double or triple mining earnings power.

On the other hand, semiconductor companies are priced on a very different basis. Investors are willing to pay, on average more than 53X earnings per share for leaders like Nvidia. However, for the largest gold miners such as Newmont (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick (NYSE: B), the market pays around 20X.

That contrast highlights how stretched tech valuations are compared to companies whose economics depend on ounces pulled from the ground.

Demand Is Real, Supply Is Finite

The structural supports for gold are visible and measurable. Central banks added more than 400 tonnes of gold during the first half of 2025, led by China, Turkey, and India. Global ETFs, after two years of steady outflows, reversed course, with holdings rising over 150 tonnes year-to-date.

On the supply side, mine output is expected to hit a new record of around 3,600 tonnes annually, with key projects in Mexico, Canada and Ghana leading the increase.

Yet, few large projects are on track to extend supply before 2027. Permitting delays, declining legacy assets, and the geology of new discoveries all keep supply tight. Scarcity is structural.

Meanwhile, every new ounce must be pulled from the ground at rising cost and rising political complexity, making permitted and existing gold projects that much more valuable.

That combination explains why gold and metals like silver have stayed near record highs even as U.S. bond yields remain elevated. The 10-year Treasury yield is still above 4%, a level that in past cycles would have weighed heavily on bullion. Yet official-sector demand and positive ETF flows have provided steady support while mine supply stagnates.

Positioning and the Rotation Risk

The performance gap between miners and semiconductors this year also says something about investor psychology.

As noted above, since December 2024, miners have outperformed chipmakers, but investor positioning tells a different story. Gold miner ETFs such as GDX saw net outflows in 2025, even as they posted triple-digit gains year-to-date. By contrast, bullion-backed ETFs attracted more than $35 billion in new inflows. That imbalance points to vulnerability in portfolio composition.

Concentrated trades eventually give way. When they do, capital seeks assets with durability and cash flow. Miners fit that description today. Yet they remain thinly held outside specialist portfolios. The setup echoes prior cycles, when under-owned commodities drew inflows once the equity trade of the moment began to lose steam.

How to Position Gold in Your Portfolio

There are many ways to put gold, silver and miners to work in a portfolio. For some, that means buying physical metals, including coins, bars, or vaulted purchases with proper accreditation and secure storage. For others, it’s investing in listed products that track bullion with liquidity and ease of rotation.

Then there are the companies that leverage moves in gold and silver into amplified earnings, such as mine developers with projects coming online, or with producers that have the room to expand margins without taking on new cost risk.

That’s why later this week, in our Founders+ monthly issue, we’ll go deeper into one of the rising miners positioned across the precious metals’ spectrum. The publicly traded company is a hidden gem that shows how to capture that leverage as this higher range for hard assets becomes the new normal.

