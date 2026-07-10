Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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🎥 Gold Developer CEO: “For Investors Today, There Hasn’t Been a Better Setup”

Catch this Founders+ exclusive conversation with a leading CEO
Nomi's avatar
Nomi
Jul 10, 2026
∙ Paid

In our Founders+ monthly issue for July, we published an important recommendation for a U.S. gold developer with existing infrastructure, economic studies already in hand and a growing underground discovery that keeps getting bigger with every drill program. Today, we’re following up with a key conversation with its President and CEO.

This post is for subscribers in the Founders+ Member plan

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