Prinsights with Nomi Prins

Prinsights with Nomi Prins

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Howard Rubin's avatar
Howard Rubin
6hEdited

Thank you for this update Nomi. Hopefully it will be reassuring to your readers, especially those who are new to the precious metals market. I began investing in gold and silver around 2005 and have certainly seen many volatile moves in the markets over the years. However, when I look back at my investments over a period of a decade or more, I can see that most of them have given me yearly gains of between 30 to 50%. Can’t complain too much about that! I think the current drop will give us some tremendous opportunities to double down on some of your previous recommendations in the coming months while we’re also investing in new recommendations along the way.

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