Gold prices continue to surge on geopolitical uncertainty. Central bank buying continues to absorb supply at a pace that outstrips new production. And to satisfy its growing demand, the market is seeking gold that can be developed in stable jurisdictions with existing infrastructure.

That distinction is where the next phase of value is emerging.

We’re so excited about it that we wanted to alert you before next month’s regular Founder+ issue to a rapidly developing opportunity.

It doesn’t fit our Founders+ model portfolio size criteria, but we want to put it on your radar as an investment position to consider based on your own situation and risk tolerance.

Nevada remains one of the premier gold jurisdictions globally. It’s politically stable, mining-friendly, and has world-class infrastructure. The state has produced over 200 million ounces of gold, much of it from Carlin-type deposits, the most prolific gold system on Earth.

But here’s the critical point, new standalone discoveries in Nevada have become extraordinarily rare. Most recent finds have been deep sulfide extensions of existing deposits, which are expensive to develop and complex to process.

The days of discovering fresh, near-surface oxide gold systems in Nevada seemed to be over. Until now.