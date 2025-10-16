As we head into the final quarter of 2025, equity markets continue to hit new records, while commodities remain the star performers. The Fed finally cut rates in September, but is still trying to sound tough as a new round of tariffs roll out. Meanwhile, inflation hasn’t faded – and very well could be heating up in impacted sectors like tech, automotives and energy. Globally, tensions are once again pressuring supply chains and redirecting capital flows from speculative markets toward less volatile areas. That mix is also drawing those with money in the markets back to real assets, such as gold, silver, copper, uranium and rare earth investments.

The budding demand for real assets is now global, with new opportunities increasingly emerging domestically in the U.S., particularly in the West and Southwest regions, driven by new mining momentum. In particular, exploration in Nevada is gaining momentum, while California is also producing new drilling results.

Companies like MP Materials (NYSE: MP) were quiet for years before attracting public and private financial support. This Washington foray into the real asset space is recognition that the U.S. must rebuild supply chains, processing and production, if it wants to remain competitive as China continues to fortify its own supply and jumpstart into the processing phase of development.

For investors, it’s a chance to get closer to projects that connect supply security with management execution and expansion.

