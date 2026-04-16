Greetings from stunning Morocco and happy Spring.

As we move into the second quarter of 2026, markets have been incredibly volatile since the Iran war began and peace talks went stale. Unfortunately, we expect the conflict and regional tensions to continue as long as the military and geopolitical uncertainty persists.

Still, we believe it is crucial to take a moment and zoom out to where the fundamentals of supply and demand intersect – and that picture hasn’t changed. It’s one of the reasons we’ve packed this quarterly with so much actionable information for the months ahead.

This war has continued to put safe and secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz at risk. The global crossroads is serving as a chokepoint, carrying about 20% of global crude oil consumption, along with liquid natural gas (LNG). Nearly every major Gulf producer depends on traffic through the Strait as their primary export route. The scale of potential disruption is larger than anything we’ve seen in this region since Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990. Back then, roughly 4 to 5 million barrels per day were taken off the market.

Yet, what happens next follows a familiar and historical pattern. For those of you who have been with us for a while, you’ve seen us reference this long-term view many times before. These oil spikes took place in 1973 during the Arab oil embargo, in 1979 with the Iranian Revolution and in 1990 with the Gulf War.

Each time we’ve entered a Middle East conflict, the move sent oil sharply higher, raised inflation expectations, strengthened the dollar and delayed monetary easing for central banks. It also created short-term pressure on gold, silver and mining equities.

Each time, the structural case for hard assets held and the recoveries that followed were far more profitable than the corrections that preceded them. That’s our focus in creating a Founders+ model portfolio that grows over short-term periods and over time. As we detail below, our Founders+ model portfolio is both well-positioned and, in many ways, made for this moment.