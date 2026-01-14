Happy New Year!

As we settle into 2026, equity markets are hitting new records, yet commodities remain the real story. Hard assets surged in 2025 with gold rising by 64%, silver jumping 149%, copper climbing 43% and platinum rallying 127%. These were major bursts of upside momentum that rewarded investors positioned in physical commodities – and largely benefited the best geographically-placed companies that produce them.

Globally, tensions continue to pressure supply chains and redirect capital flows from speculative markets toward real assets. That mix is drawing back those with investment money in the markets to gold, silver, copper, uranium, and rare-earth opportunities.

Domestically, new opportunities are emerging in the U.S., with fresh mining momentum in the West and Southwest. Exploration in Nevada is picking up in permit momentum, with California producing fresh drilling results, and Arizona is seeing renewed interest in mining projects. Companies that were quiet for years are attracting public and private financial support, all signaling that the U.S. must rebuild supply chains if it is to remain competitive on a global scale as China continues to fortify its supply lines.

For investors, the opportunities that we see presenting themselves in the year ahead offer a chance to get closer to projects that connect supply security with experienced management execution and expansion.

That’s the cornerstone of why Prinsights delivers this Founders+ Quarterly research to you. It’s where we share key names and core themes while they’re still in the works. The goal is to offer you the ability to track their trajectory as they build, and examine them yourself in advance of us either officially adding them to our model portfolio or keeping them on radar.

It is also where we reflect on the momentum of our analysis and actionable recommendations, like the stellar performance of our model portfolio since we launched it in May 2025.

Founders Model Portfolio Performance

We’re happy to report that the Founders+ model portfolio, since May 2025, could have returned investors who followed all of it approximately 10X the S&P 500 for 2025. We’re very proud of that, and our team believes we can do even better this year.