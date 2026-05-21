Welcome to our Semi-Annual Founders+ Model Portfolio Update. This month is also our one-year anniversary for delivering recommendations and building a robust, diversified and strategic model portfolio. Today, with these semi-annual update details, we are checking in on every position and making strategic adjustments where the facts and analysis call for us to take action.

It’s been a solid year for commodities. Since we launched in May 2025, we’ve built a model portfolio of twelve positions across gold, silver, copper, uranium, platinum group metals, rare earths and fintech. Commodity prices have moved decisively in our favor, and based on our research, we are still at the beginning of a multi-decade supercycle. This is reflected in the positive performance of our model portfolio.

The full Founders+ Semi-Annual Portfolio Update, including all position reviews, our latest guidance, portfolio actions, and buy-up-to levels continues below for subscribers.