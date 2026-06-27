The countdown is officially on. The Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing kicks off next week, running from July 6-10th.

If you missed our message earlier this month, we want to give you one final opportunity to join us virtually. While the in-person event in Boca Raton is completely sold out, you can still get full access to every presentation, panel and discussion group online.

Below, you can watch my full conversation with legendary resource investor Rick Rule, where we discuss the shifting dynamics in global macroeconomics, commodities, and why navigating this environment is more crucial than ever for investors.

Exclusive Prinsights Discount: Rick and his team have generously provided an exclusive discount for our community. Use code VA50 at registration to secure your discount on virtual access.

Get Virtual Access

Don’t let the market headline noise dictate your strategy. Learn directly from the experts who have built multi-billion-dollar natural resource companies from scratch.