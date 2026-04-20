🎥 Exec: “Gold’s Deficit Signals Opportunity”

Today, we’re sharing an exclusive conversation with Revival Gold Inc.’s President and CEO, Hugh Agro. Prior to his role at Revival Gold, he co-founded Carbon Arc Capital Investments Inc., a private-equity-backed mining investor, and was Executive VP, Strategic Development at Kinross Gold.

Argo has also held senior roles at Placer Dome, Senator Capital Partners, and Deutsche Bank’s Global Metals & Mining Group. He’s someone that understandings the sector like few others and can speak with unparalleled knowledge on exploration and development. For those that might not be familiar, Revival Gold (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States.

In the video above, you’ll discover:

His view on scarcity value and what it means for gold and gold companies.

The projects underway by Revival Gold that are strategic areas of focus in the U.S. states of Utah and Idaho (and what he’s paying attention to next).

The specific milestones on radar and the results that Revival Gold is following right now.

FYA: Last week, we shared our latest Founders+ quarterly message. The quarterly message includes key model portfolio notes, key updates for Founders+ members and macro-level observations. We are already building out the next monthly issue, but are certain that you’ll find great value in the companies highlighted in the quarterly message.

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